Regional conference on countering violent extremism to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regional conference of Central and South Asian countries on countering violent extremism will be held in Astana on June 29-30, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

Heads of authorized bodies of Central and South Asian countries, USA, European Union and Russia, representatives of the UN, OSCE, SCO and other international and public organizations, civil society, leading experts in the sphere of countering extremism and terrorism will take part in the conference.