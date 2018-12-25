Regional emergency medical center opened in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Center has been held today in Turkestan. The ceremony was attended by the Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev. The regional emergency ward received the keys for three new ambulances, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

"In Turkestan region, much work is being done in the field of medicine. The priorities include digitizing healthcare, providing institutions with computers and transport, improving the quality of healthcare services. This year a lot of specialists have been trained abroad. In turn, I believe that all these measures will facilitate the further development and prosperity of our region," Tuimebayev underlined.

It should be mentioned that having moved to a new building, the emergency medical setting of the city of Turkestan officially obtained the status of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Center. It fully operates alongside the Komek program automated control system.



The operation of all district first-aid stations is monitored by the center. That is a call made by a patient from any settlement of Turkestan region will be directly connected to the center. The nearest team will be sent to the place of the call, and, at the same time, full information about the patient will be collected.

Besides, KZT 8 billion has been allocated this year to provide healthcare organizations with facilities. Also, in the near future, it is planned to construct perinatal, specialized cardiology, cancer detection, psycho-neurological, substance abuse centers, and out-patient hospitals in Turkestan region.