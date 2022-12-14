Regional employment road maps to be adopted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection implements new mechanisms of attraction of citizens to the regions with labour force shortage, according to Tamara Duissenova, Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Kazinform reports.

«In order to employ more than 3mln people, we are going to elaborate regional employment maps within 7 years together with the local executive authorities. Each vacancy will be monitored via the Electronic Labour Market, and will be confirmed with labour agreements and pension contributions,» the Minister said at the Government’s weekly meeting.

To increase labour mobility, new mechanisms of attraction of citizens to the regions with workforce shortage will be launched. The main condition is to provide people with housing and jobs, she said.

In her words, draft mobile employment centers, mobile job fairs and educational courses will be organized in the regions.