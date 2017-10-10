Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana develops coop with Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana Alikhan Baimenov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov, the Regional Hub press center reports.

Ambassador Ikrom Nazarov noted Astana Hub as an important tool in strengthening regional and bilateral cooperation and invited the Chairman of the Steering Committee to an international conference on reforming the civil service of Uzbekistan.

Alikhan Baimenov highlighted the activities of the Hub, including new analytical publications on innovative solutions and best practices of countries in providing public services, the results of a large-scale study of global and regional trends, as well as other initiatives in the development of civil service.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Hub and the authorized state bodies of Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana is an institutional framework for the continuous exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of civil service for the countries of the region and beyond. Presently 38 countries are members of the Hub, including OECD, CIS, Central Asia, and ASEAN.