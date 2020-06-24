Regions' ambulance fleet to increase by 807 by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 807 ambulances will be purchased in all regions of Kazakhstan by the end of 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ambulance emergency services countrywide include 18 emergency stations, 87 city substations and 288 district emergency departments. 1,400 ambulance brigades operate in the country, including specialized medical brigades and paramedical brigades, 23% and 70%, respectively, Bauyrzhan Dzhussipov, acting chairman of the National Emergency Care Coordination Center, told during online briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to him, there are 1,967 ambulances operating countrywide. In 2019, 293 ambulances were purchased in regions to avoid shortages.

He went on to say that this year there are plans to buy 807 ambulances from local manufacturers through leasing. Their gradual supply will complete by late November this year.