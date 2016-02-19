Registration of candidates running for Majilis seats comes to an end in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced that registration of candidates to the Majilis came to an end.

"The second stage of the election campaign - registration of candidates to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - has come to an end today," said CEC Chairman Kuandyk Turgankulov at a press briefing on Friday.

All candidates will kick off their agitation campaigns on February 20.

"234 candidates from six political parties have been registered by the CEC," Mr. Turgankulov noted.

He also called on all political parties and candidates to carry out transparent election campaigns and not to use dirty tricks.