Registration of candidates to new parliament kicks off in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The registration of candidates to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus of the sixth convocation kicked off on 2 August and will last until 11 August inclusively, BelTA has learned.

For registration district election commissions consider documents submitted by potential candidates. Registration will be disallowed to persons with criminal record or the absence of one or several important documents. Registration will also be refused to candidates whose signature lists contain more than 15% of invalid signatures (of the total number of those verified). The candidate's certificate will not given in case there is evidence of using money or other material assistance from foreign states and organizations, foreigners or stateless persons, international organizations in the interests of being nominated.



The district election commission has the right to deny registration to persons providing inaccurate data in their income and property declarations. This pertains to annual income declared by the person, the lack of information on owned property and transport vehicles, and also on shares and interests in the authorized fund of the legal entity.



The use of the advantages of the official status in the interests of being elected is prohibited.



Registration will also be denied in case there is evidence of rewarding voters for their signatures, as well as the participation of the administration of the organization in the collection of voters' signatures.



The decision of the district commission to refuse the registration shall be published not later than the following day after the decision is taken. It can be appealed to the relevant oblast, Minsk election commission within three days after the decision is made public. The decision of the oblast, Minsk election commission may be appealed to the oblast, Minsk court within three days as well.



The court's decision is final.



Once registered, the candidates will begin their pre-election campaign, which will last until the election day. No election campaign events are held on the election day, 11 September, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.