Registration opens for ADB's 52nd Annual Meeting in Fiji

MANILA, PHILIPPINES. KAZINFORM Registration is now open for the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Annual Meeting will be held from 1-5 May 2019 in Nadi, Fiji, marking the first time a Pacific island country will host the event.

Register online at this link.

The Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the bank and a unique opportunity for ADB Governors to engage in focused discussion on development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. The theme of the 2019 Annual Meeting is "Prosperity Through Unity", the ADB's official website reads.

About 3,000 participants are expected to attend, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

"At this year's Annual Meeting, ADB will showcase how it continuously strives to help build and shape a better future for Asia and the Pacific," said ADB Secretary Mr. Eugenue Zhukov. "We will discuss sustainable tourism, the promotion of healthy oceans, climate change and disaster resilience, women's entrepreneurship, as well as renewable energy and other key issues of the day."

Invited participants, including the media (see media invitation), should register online. Others interested in participating need to be accredited. See accreditation page.

Follow ADB Annual Meeting news and updates on the Annual Meeting website or on ADB's social media channels-Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn-using the hashtag #ADBFiji.

ADB has committed $593 million of assistance to Fiji since it joined the bank in 1970. Since 2014, ADB has helped the government mobilize large financing packages for investments, including concessional funds from development partners such as the Green Climate Fund. Ongoing ADB projects include the $100 million Transport Infrastructure Investment Sector Project, the $42 million Fiji Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Investment Program, the $15 million Sustained Private Sector-Led Growth Reform Program, and the $50 million Emergency Assistance for Recovery from Tropical Cyclone Winston.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region.