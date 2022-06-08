Registration to annual ASTANA FINANCE DAYS 2022 now open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The registration to the annual ASTANA FINANCE DAYS 2022 conference is now open, Kazinform reports.

Astana Finance Days (AFD) is one of the largest financial conferences in the region annually hosted by the Astana International Financial Centre. Over 2018-2021, the AFD attracted over 15,000 participants from 100 countries of the world. This year the topic of the conference will be Sustainability, Social Responsibily, and Growth.

For the convenience of participants and speakers, this year the conference will be held in a hybrid format – allowing for both in-person and online participation. Participation at the event is free of charge, registration is compulsory.

In-person participation

In-person attendees are required to obtain a name badge for admission to all conference sessions. Badges will be issued to AFD registered participants at the Accreditation Centre located at the AIFC premises. Please note that participant badge does not ensure access to closed or invitation-only events.

Online participation

Registered participants unable to visit in person, will be able to attend the event virtually at the www.astanafindays.org.

Contacts

Join us online June 27-29 at one of the largest in the region business events and share it with your network.

Please visit conference´s website for more details.