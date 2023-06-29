Regular flights linking Astana and Ufa to resume

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The regular flights between the Kazakh capital, Astana, and Bashkortostan’s Ufa will resume in the nearest future, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

Red Wings airline will resume regular Astana-Ufa flights starting from July 25. The flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The resumed flights between the two cities will promote further development of trade and economic, business, tourist and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan.