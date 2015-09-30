Regular meeting of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy held in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Ukimet Uiy has held a regular meeting of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event was chaired by the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova. Opening the meeting G.Abdykalikova noted that the Head of State put forward the five reforms and institutional plan of the nation "100 specific steps" aimed at Kazakhstan's entry into the 30 most developed countries of the world. The meeting has discussed the issues of preparation of highly qualified personnel of women within the framework of the New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol". Secretary of State stressed the importance of training women in technical professions, as well as their active participation in the implementation of the program. The Commission also considered the issues of youth tourism development and measures taken by the Akmola regions' administration to implement the Gender Equality Strategy for 2008-2016. G.Abdykalikova pointed to the need to enhance the role of the regional commissions for women's affairs and family-demographic policy in solving urgent social problems.