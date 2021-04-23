Regular meeting within C5+1 format held through videolink

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in a high-level meeting C5+1, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev, Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting was held in the format of a videoconference, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The participants discussed ways and plans to expand trade and economic ties, joint efforts to respond to current challenges to international cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A constructive exchange of views took place on the approaches of the parties to ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan and on climate change issues.

The parties noted that despite the global turmoil, the platform remains an effective platform for increasing USA’s economic cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, as well as interaction within the region itself, developing its transit and transport potential, coordinating efforts to protect the environment, and promoting regional security.

Tileuberdi stressed «the importance of continuing to work within the framework of the C5+1 dialogue to attract American investment and technology to Central Asia, as well as to tackle the climate change.»

The C5+1 format, which has been in effect since 2015, is a multilateral mechanism of interaction between the five Central Asian states and the United States.