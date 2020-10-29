Rehab center for COVID-19 survivors opened in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The first rehabilitation center for COVID-19 or pneumonia survivors has been opened in the city of Turkestan. Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

The Center opened at the city’s clinic provides rehabilitation assistance to people who recovered from COVID-19 or pneumonia. The assistance includes breathing exercises, paraffinotherapy, massage therapy, and spinning.

The Center is to receive devices for magnetic therapy as well as other medical equipment in the future.

The clinic also houses an around-the-clock virological laboratory where tests for COVID-19 by PCR are carried out. The laboratory receives samples from medical facilities of Turkestan city as well as Kentau, Otrar, Baidibeksk, and Suzaksk districts.