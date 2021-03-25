EN
    16:35, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Rehabilitation centre and infectious diseases hospital unveil in Balkhash

    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM On the eve of Nauryz the first rehabilitation centre opened its doors in Balkhash to provide a wide range of services. The project is built under the PPP between the Karaganda healthcare department and Balkhash medical centre, Kazinform reports.

    It will provide treatment for adults with motor impairments due to blood circulatory diseases, central and peripheral nerve system disorders, after heart, brain surgeries, etc. It will welcome 80 patients a month. The centre is situated in the three-storey building covering 1,700 sq m. It is equipped with the up-to-date medical technologies. There are 6 doctors and 14 nurses working in the centre.

    Besides, a new building of the 100-bed infectious diseases hospital for coronavirus patients opened in Balkhash. There is also a bacteriological laboratory there. It has an operation unit, maternity unit, ICU, anesthesiology unit. As soon as the pandemic is over the infectious diseases hospital will treat all infections.


    Karaganda region Healthcare Coronavirus
