Rehabilitation centre for children with autism opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A rehabilitation centre for children with autistic disorders was opened in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the regional administration informs, the centre offers comfortable conditions for children, innovative teaching methodologies and highly qualified specialists. The children will be able to undergo diagnostics, comprehensive rehabilitation and social adaptation there.

«It’s a long awaited event for parents and children,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov says.

Inclusive classrooms for children with autism will be opened in each district of the region by the end of the year. 200 teachers underwent special training in the summer.

More than 400 children in the North Kazakhstan region have autistic disorders. Most of them live in Petropavlovsk.