    11:40, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Rehabilitation centre for kids with cerebral palsy unveils in Kazakhstan

    KARAGANDA. KAZINF0RM A rehabilitation centre for kids with cerebral palsy unveiled in Kazakhstan on June 1. It is to welcome 1,500 young patients a year for free.

    Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek visited the centre. The centre is located in a two-storey building in Maikuduk. It covers 806 sq m. The center opened through PPP boasts all necessary equipment for rehabilitation of children suffering from cerebral palsy.

    Every month the centre is expected to treat 100 children aged under age of 18 with varying disease severity. The rehabilitation will range from 10 to 20 days, 2 or 3 times a year.

    Another centre will open soon in Temirtau.


    Karaganda region Healthcare
