TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:25, 19 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Rehabilitation centre for special needs kids opens doors in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Yerekshe Rehabilitation Centre for children with special needs has opened its doors in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    "Our centre is neither medical nor educational establishment. The centre is purposed to help parents socially adapt their special needs children, teach them how they should behave in the society. Unfortunately, all our pupils are nonspeaking now. They attend individual and group classes. Currently, they learn to discern colors and forms. The centre is expected in the near future to accept children with severe forms, for an example, bedridden kids," its director Aigerim Saparova said.

    A speech therapist and a speech pathologist are working at the centre designed for 25 children with autism, cerebral palsy, Down's Syndrome and delayed psychoverbal development.

     

     

    Social support Education Atyrau region Society
