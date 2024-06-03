Rehabilitation of housing for flood victims continues in Kazakhstan

The Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, visited the West Kazakhstan region to assess the progress of housing construction for people affected by floods. During the inspection, the minister noted significant progress in construction and gave a number of instructions to ensure high-quality and timely completion of work, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In the Karatobe, Syrymsky and Terekty districts, the construction of new housing is being completed, which is scheduled for completion in September 2024. In Karatoba, out of 97 damaged houses, 90 are considered uninhabitable and require replacement, the remaining 7 houses need repair. Currently, 90 new houses are being built: 72 of them are being built on new sites, and 18 on existing sites.

In the Syrymsky district, 257 houses were damaged, of which 114 are uninhabitable, and 149 are in need of repair. Construction of 114 houses is well under way, with 51 houses being built on new sites and 63 on existing sites. In the Terektinsky district, 45 houses were damaged, 23 of them are uninhabitable, 21 houses require repairs, one house has already been purchased. 18 houses are being built on the new sites. Kanat Sharlapaev instructed to ensure a full supply of building materials and strengthen construction quality control.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation provides significant assistance to flood victims in the Aktobe region. Until September 2024, the Fund plans to finance the construction and purchase of housing for 419 families. In the Kobdinsky district, 110 of the planned 150 houses are being built, which provide all the necessary conditions for comfortable living. In various areas of the region, houses have already been purchased for 68 families left without housing. In Aktobe, 32 out of 100 apartments have been purchased for flood victims; all apartments will be rented out fully furnished.

Active housing restoration also continues in the Kostanay region. In the southern regions, houses are being built for flood victims: 68 houses are being built in the Amangeldinsky and Dzhangeldinsky districts, and a 50-apartment building is being built in the city of Arkalyk. Akim of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov noted that the program to eliminate the consequences of the flood is going according to plan and all families will receive the necessary assistance. The large Salauatov family and other residents will soon celebrate their housewarming in their new homes. Power is being restored and diesel generators are being used to power the remaining communities.

In the Bulandinsky district of the Akmola region, akim of the region Marat Akhmetzhanov held a meeting on the issues of eliminating the consequences of floods. In four settlements of the region, more than 200 houses were flooded, 127 of which cannot be restored. It is planned to purchase 10 houses and build the remaining housing. The public fund “Qazaqstan Khalqyna” finances the construction of 57 houses. Residents are provided with financial assistance, and dilapidated houses will be demolished.

In the Burlinsky district of the West Kazakhstan region, housing is being purchased for 66 families affected by the flood. Already 50 families have moved to new apartments, and the remaining 16 will receive housing in the near future. Construction of 60 residential buildings is also underway in the area. Residents affected by the flood received social payments and compensation.