Reikherd: Participation in the next Olympic Games is a big question

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan freestyle skier Dmitriy Reikherd commented on his performance in the Winter Olympic Games in PeyongChang where he won the 8th place and didn't get in the big final, SPORTINFORM writes.

Of course I am upset. I didn't get into the super final because of some minor mistakes in the first try. In the middle of the trail I lost balance. The trail was difficult, it was broken in the middle. I did my best to pass this distance but made a mistake", Reikherd said after the finish.

What are you future plans?

To complete this season in the World Cup - there are four stages left. We should keep the second place in the total standing. Also the world championship in the next year. Participation in the next Olympic Games is a big question.