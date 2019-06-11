Reindeer Festival to be held in Mongolia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The annual Reindeer Festival, aimed at enhancing tourism in Khuvsgul aimag and promoting reindeer culture internationally, will take place at 'Dalai Tour' camp, Khuvsgul aimag, Mongolia, on July 6-7, Montsame reports.

The festival will be organized for the fifteenth year with the purpose to publicize the unique lifestyle, culture, and customs of the Dukha people living in northern Khuvsgul aimag and improve livelihoods and increase incomes of the locals.

The event will feature reindeer race and many interesting activities.