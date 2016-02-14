Rejuvenate your mood with bejeweled bags

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Middle East is now home to a number of world class accessories designers who are intuitively blurring the line between East and West and offering something unique that one can't help but feel totally attached to.

To put it mildly, their luxe creations are one-of-a-kind from all ends worthy of being put on display in a museum.

Topping the list is a very special someone. Yes, that individual is none other than the iconic Noof AlShekar from Bahrain whose enchanting handbags especially clutches are just as popular among her ‘close circles' in Paris as elsewhere.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, we sit down with her to find out what makes her bags so much sensational to look at and much more.

Her love of jewelry made her fall for handbags. In the beginning, she used to design and redesign jewelry quite often. "During this experiment, my obsession with handbags particularly clutches started. I wanted to create a piece of jewelry in the form of a clutch. Timeless, seasonless and significant just like a jewel. It had to be precious to wear, to keep, to pass over," she says.

Since it wasn't uncommon to find specialist handbag designers within the high-end luxury market when she started in 2009, her drive to change the status quo got even stronger and continues to be the primary aim of her life to date.

Now looking to establish a firm foothold in the industry with proper initiatives, her next move was to enroll at Central Saint Martins in London for some courses although her eye for design and luxury craftsmanship came very early on. "While studying at this prestigious art & design center, I got to know the sublime techniques of drawing and design and later plunged myself into them. Yet, everything before and after came with intrigue and discovery," she says.







It takes a lot to draw thousands of people's attention to your products. What you produce must reflect a massive gamut of originality at the end of the day. And this is what Noof's clutches are meant to represent every time as she explains, "There are significant steps that lead to the discovery of the standout clutches. First the woman is attracted by the geometric glisten of gold and platinum coated brass, and the way the clutch moves. Then she gets closer and the semi-precious stone radiates an aura. In terms of a total look I would say they all have a classic yet young twist and their distinctive look is why they have always been so eye-catching."

These magnificent clutches fit in well with the notion of how they should manifest themselves and it is only because of the material used in the making of them. Therefore, every detail matters. Every ingredient placed on the bag hauls up its appeal factor. That's why absolute quality always dwells on her mind while working on the designs. "I don't believe in cutting costs or corners on materials, that I would never do. The clutches are made from highest grades of exotic skins and Italian lambskins and nappa leather. Caged or dressed in 22 karat gold or platinum dipped solid brass and crowned with rare semi-precious stones which are framed in gold dipped sterling silver, they are bound to win over your heart and soul," AlShekar expresses.

Another awesome feature of her bags is closely entwined with the brilliance of colors used. In fact, this is where her real world comes alive. She actually gets to dabble in lots of colors to balance her styles which are remarkably classic. "It's like making a painting in which I freely mix and match the colors to have an effect of complimenting yet contrasting palette. I find this essentially makes every piece unique in its own way," she says. "Just so, the ‘unthinkable' combination of color is what attracts the woman who wears a NS by Noof creation. In one way or another, it further defines my aesthetic benchmark."

No doubt it takes a certain amount of time to create these bags based on their grand designs and patterns. But it's worth it. To her, it feels like forever in the initial process of artwork. "In a measurable range, that forever is actually 6 months of designing and drawing and it takes the factory about 3 to 5 months to produce them. So it really comes down to a total of almost a year for the birth of a beautiful creation," she says.

She believes her heritage has been very influential when it comes to implanting an edge factor in her products.

Asked to what extent her design is a calculated effort toward showcasing the richness of her traditional values, she replies, "First and foremost I'm very proud of my heritage. Our treasures have inspired the greats of centuries. I'm lucky to have this profound history behind me once regarded as the center of the world even though it faded away into so many different directions like East or West."

When she designed her first clutch ‘Andelucia' (still the preferred choice of every collector visiting her boutique) the Arabic geometrical pattern balanced and combined with Western grace, it was purely intended to shed light on what the Arabia is all about today and all the beauty within it. "Whatever I get inspired by has a touch of architecture, jewelry and details of beauty," AlShekar points out.

Even celebrities in Hollywood are privy to her magical creations as she explains, "We have few Hollywood stylists contacting us and hopefully work on something soon. I'm picky on brand affiliation and representation, yet I am never the one to approach. I believe in mutual appreciation for the creations."

When asked about the differences in taste harbored by Arab women and their Western counterparts while shopping for bags for themselves, she puts it well enough, "I think fashion and design both are a global conversation, more and more lines are being blurred which is why as a designer I'm urged to redefine them resplendently. Nevertheless, it all boils down to each woman as an individual, her taste, her values and her lifestyle are what I believe shape what she looks for in a design."

One thing is for sure. Her woman is looking for a unique piece. The clutches are artisan made in small quantities; even the stones used are always different.

As the next phase of her future plans begin, there is no denying that she is all set to take her brand globally and I must say she is enjoying the ride. "It's exciting as I feel it's just the beginning toward an ongoing adventure, and by God's will and our ongoing efforts, I will be one day where I want to see my brand," she expresses with joy.

Last but not the least, when the question of diversifying the brand came up before her, she brushed aside any chances of doing so. "I would like to stick to clutches, expand within this field in ideas and approach. Eventually I would love to create a line of custom-made jewelry clutches, but no, I love what I do and would like nothing more than to stick to that," she says.

Source: Arab News