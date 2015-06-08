Relations between Kazakhstan and Spain became stronger over recent years - Spanish Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The relations between Kazakhstan and Spain have become stronger over the recent three years, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Spain to Kazakhstan Manuel Larrocha Parada told journalists after the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova in the Akorda.

"It could sound indelicate of me to say that I have reached great results over the period of my work here, it is for the peoples of Spain and Kazakhstan to judge. However, the trade turnover between Spain and Kazakhstan has increased two times, more Spanish companies are now working in Kazakhstan and the bilateral relations between the two countries have become stronger over the recent three years," the Ambassador noted.

He also noted that the people of Kazakhstan started visiting Spain more often, 8 thousand people three years ago and 16 thousand people in 2014, about 20 thousand people of Kazakhstan are expected to visit Spain this year.