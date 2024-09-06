Reliable and stable energy system is primary task facing the government, says Kazakh PM Bektenov

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the Stepnogorsk mining and chemical plant as part of his working trip to Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the visit, Prime Minister Bektenov was familiarized with the advanced processes for uranium raw material processing.

Kazakhstan is the top uranium producing country, accounting for around 40% of global uranium production, with the Stepnogorsk mining and chemical plant ensuring stable uranium supplies for the world nuclear industry and contributing to the economic development of the region. With the capacity of production of four thousand tons of natural uranium and processing of up to one million ton of copper-molybdenum ores per year, the plant produced 1,650 tons of ready uranium products last year.

The mining and chemical plant is the main employer in Stepnogorsk town, providing over one thousand people with jobs.

As part of the visit, the Premier was briefed about the plans to further modernize the plant, aimed at increasing its processing capacity to up to six thousand tons of uranium per year. In 2026, the plant is expected to achieve its full production capacity, once receiving uranium raw materials from the Budenovskoye field, thus providing new jobs and stable employment in the single-industry town.

Kazakhstan’s energy consumption stands at around 17 GW, overweighting its total energy generation, forcing the country to purchase some electricity volumes from the neighboring countries.

It was noted that the nuclear industry could become the core energy source for Kazakhstan, contributing to sustainable development of the country’s energy system. A nuclear power plant, the country is planning to build following the nationwide referendum, is expected to make up for the electricity shortage given the growing demand and downward trend in electricity generation as a result of equipment deterioration. This will allow for sustainable generation of safe, environmentally friendly energy.

A reliable and stable energy system is the primary task facing the government. Growing challenges require radically new approaches and solutions to the years-long problem. Kazakhstan needs to introduce a new main generator of electric power. In case of peoples’ support during the referendum, the President scheduled for October 6, then we’ll go in this direction. Without this, there will be no industrial development, nor usual livelihood. All of this will give the country the opportunity for development, said Bektenov.

It was noted that peaceful nuclear energy will facilitate the development of related sectors, science, SMEs as well as economic growth in general. At least 10,000 jobs are expected to be created during the construction of a nuclear power plant and up to two thousand permanent jobs for providing the plant’s operation and maintenance.

Delivering his report on the promotion of alternative energy sources, energy minister Almassadam Satkaliyev informed that nuclear power plants run around the clock and all year round, thus ensuring a high capacity utilization rate and efficient use of investments. Presently, there are around 200 nuclear power plants in over 30 developed and developing countries, as the modern nuclear power plants boast the highest safety security.