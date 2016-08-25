Relief flight from Delhi to take passengers from plane that made emergency landing in Aktobe today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A relief flight from Delhi will take passengers from a plane bound for the USA that made an emergency landing in Aktobe today.

"A relief flight will depart from Delhi to Kazakhstan today. The flight will depart Kazakhstan for New York later today as well," the company informed via Facebook.

As earlier reported, a fire alarm system singled fire in the cargo compartment at the plane bound for Newark from Mumbai. The passengers were safely evacuated. No fire was found, the cause that triggered the alarm system is unknown.