‘Religion against terrorism' conference kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The International Research-to-Practice Conference "Religion against terrorism" has kicked off in Moscow today. It was organized by the People's Friendship University of Russia in association with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Russia.

The conference was arranged within the framework of the initiatives put forward at the top-level negotiations of the Kazakh and Russian leaders during Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan in 2015 and at the bilateral meeting on the margins of the CIS Summit in December 2015.



Participating in the conference are experts, scientists and cultural figures and religious leaders. They are expected to discuss the global threat of terrorism and possible countermeasures.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin and deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev will take the floor at the conference.



The conference will consist of several panel sessions focusing mainly on counterterrorism and the dialogue between governments, religious organizations and the society in the sphere of counterterrorism and counter-extremism.