    14:42, 11 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Religion helps to develop humanism and morality - Y. Malgazhuly

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Religion helps to develop humanism and morality in people, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Malgazhuly told at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

    "We are discussing the issues that regard not just Eurasia but the whole world. I am sure that expressed by you thoughts will help to strengthen interreligious accord and friendship," he noted.

    "The word "religion" has a deep meaning. This is an example of the best thing in the world, it is a sacred way that leads to happiness in both worlds. Religion helps to develop humanism and morality in people," Y. Malgazhuly added.

