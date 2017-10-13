Religion Minister holds meeting with Patriarch Kirill

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to the Russian Federation, Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev held a meeting with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry's press service.

The Minister congratulated His Holiness on receiving the highest state award of Kazakhstan, the 1st-degree Dostyk Order, which he was awarded by President Nazarbayev for his contribution to strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.



"Today, the fruitful cooperation of all confessions based on mutual respect and open dialogue is one of the main assets and the subject of special pride for Kazakhstan... Undoubtedly, ensuring such relations is not an easy task, and the special role in the achievement of interdenominational dialogue is played by the two leading religions, the Hanafi school of Islam and Orthodoxy," Minister Yermekbayev said.

He noted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan managed to establish a constructive dialogue with all religious associations, including the Russian Orthodox Church and to create favorable conditions for their work.

"We implement the state policy through the improvement of laws, the consolidation of civil society and close interaction with religious associations," the Minister added.

Nurlan Yermekbayev highly praised the efforts of the Russian Orthodox Church aimed at respecting the state policy, preserving the traditional moral values, developing interfaith and interreligious dialogue and thanked the Church for its continued support and participation in the work of interreligious forums held in Astana.