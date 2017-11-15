Religion Minister: Kazakhstan stays committed to fighting religious radicalism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will always fight against manifestations of religious radicalism, the country's Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev said today at the Religion and National History conference in Uralsk, the ministry's press service reports.

In his opening speech Minister Yermekbayev also spoke about the importance of religious tolerance and preventing radicalization. According to him, the Government of Kazakhstan will stay committed to fighting the slightest manifestations of religious radicalism.

Presenting his report to the participants of the conference, the minister outlined some historical facts about religion in Kazakhstan, stressing that it is necessary to know and respect the history, as well as national and spiritual traditions of the country.







The conference organized by the West Kazakhstan regional administration was attended by akim (governor) of the region Altai Kulginov, representatives of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, domestic experts, theologians and religious scholars.