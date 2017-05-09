Religion minister meets with EU representatives in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM. On Monday, the working visit of the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev to Belgium was held, the correspondent of MIA Kazinform reports.

While in Brussels, Nurlan Yermekbayev met with the head of the delegation of the European Parliament for Central Asia, Iveta Grigule, EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Peter Burian and the President of Muslim Executive of Belgium Salah Echallaoui.

During the talks with Iveta Grigule, Nurlan Yermekbayev spoke about the ministry's work in implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's Address to the People of Kazakhstan "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and the program article "The Course Toward Future: Modernizing Public Consciousness".

"The head of the European Parliament delegation expressed full support for the policy implemented by Kazakhstan and the events held," Nurlan Yermekbayev told reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting with Peter Burian the sides discussed cooperation in human rights and freedoms in Kazakhstan and the prevention of religious extremism.

According to Minister Yermekbayev , the European Commission supports Kazakhstan's policy and "agrees that in Kazakhstan it is necessary to take into account the historical and cultural traditions of a multi-confessional and multi-ethnic state."