EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:49, 01 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Religious Affairs Minister, EU Ambassador agreed on coop in civil society development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Religious Affairs of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has met today with Traian Laurentiu Hristea, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service informs.

    At the meeting, N.Yermekbayev noted that on 21 December 2015, Kazakhstan and EU signed the Extended Partnership Agreement in Astana which is called to promote further multilateral development of relations.

    null 

    Yermekbayev told about the main areas of the Ministry’s activity. In his words, the Ministry will  ensure development of partnership and mutual understanding between the government and religious associations and civil society.

    “Due to historical conditions, the situation in religious sphere in Kazakhstan is unique, therefore special approaches are required to ensure harmonious development of relations between the government and religion and among various confessions,” he pointed out.
    null 

    The Minister informed the EU Ambassador about the governmental measures aimed at support of non-governmental organizations, creation of favorable conditions for their functioning. He also initiated to implement joint social projects in Kazakhstan, to hold consultations and take measures to maintain global and regional security.

    In turn, the Head of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan  told about the work carried out within  regional cooperation and expressed interest in development of interaction with the Ministry.

    null

    At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed on cooperation in development of civil society and ensuring citizens’ religious rights. 

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Religion Kazakhstan and EU Diplomacy Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!