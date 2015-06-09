Religious and political leaders bear special responsibility for peace and security of people - K. Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 14th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions began in Astana.

"The current process of the world development means entering the stage of fundamental changes for the civilization, which provides for a change of the world order and world economic system, deep changes in the social organization of the society and their ideological grounds. Religious and political leaders now bear responsibility for peace and security of people," Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev told opening the sitting.

He also emphasized that working together the leaders can really ensure peace and security along with stability of people for their good.

"I am confident that the interreligious summit planned for tomorrow will give a new impetus for this honorable mission," he noted.