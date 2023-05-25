EN
    19:14, 25 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Remains of dinosaurs found on territory of Kyrgyzstan - scientist

    None
    Photo: Kabar News Agency
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Dinosaur remains have been found in the south of the city of Tash-Kumyr, scientist Zhumakadyr Karamoldoev told Kabar News Agency.

    According to him, the remains belong to the Mesozoic era.

    «Among the remains are the legs and spines of ancient inhabitants. Presumably the dinosaur was 2.5 meters tall and 8 meters long. The excavations are being carried out by German scientists, and other parts of the remains may soon be found,» he added.


