Renaming of the capital is a landmark decision, Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev described the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan" signed today and the Decree on renaming Astana as Nur-Sultan as a landmark decision.



"Today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan" and the Decree on renaming Astana as Nur-Sultan. This landmark decision opens a new stage in the development of our young capital. Wish the main city of Kazakhstan success and further prosperity!," Ashimbayev posted on his Facebook account.