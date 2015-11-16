EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:13, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Renata Nurgazina wins Miss Karaganda 2015 beauty pageant (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 18-year-old Renata Nurgazina won the title of the Miss Karaganda 2015.

    The beauty took it to her Instagram account to announce her victory: "Today I've become #misskaraganda2015 and I would like to thank everyone who supported me, first of all my parents, friends and people who worked with us." Renata will represent Karaganda region at the upcoming 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant in Astana in December. The prize fund of the contest totals 1 million tenge.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!