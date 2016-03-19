Renault, Nissan sales and service center opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region inaugurated yesterday Renault and Nissan Sales and Service Centre. Governor Erik Sultanov participated in the opening ceremony.

Sultanov congratulated the residents of the region on opening the centre. “Opening of new enterprises and facilities is always important for the region. New job places are created, budget revenues increase and economic growth is observed,” he said.

Director of LLP SK Holding Company Sergey Korelchuk, in turn, told that the level of service in his company complies with the international standards. The personnel of the center will undertake special training.

The sales and service centre was built fully at cost of private investments. 72 people have been provided with jobs.