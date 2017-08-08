EN
    07:57, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Renewable energy can help deal with inequality - Dominican Republic at Expo Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dominican Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Isa Conde said Monday during Dominican Republic National Day at Expo 2017 in Astana that renewable energy sources provide a way to fight inequality, EFE reports.

    "We believe that renewable energy sources will help solve the problems of inequality if they are promoted on a small scale in remote regions that are not covered by conventional electric grids," Isa Conde said.

