Renewable Energy Summit to take place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan acts as a co-organizer of the event which is strategically important for the green economy industry, Kazinform reports.

The III Renewable Energy Summit will take place in the Kazakh capital on September 25, 2019. The event is an international industrial venue which will be attended by more than 300 delegates from 20 countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, Great Britain, Israel, Kuwait, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, France, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Uzbekistan, Spain, Georgia, India, Greece, Bulgaria and the U.S.

The purpose of the Summit is to discuss the pros and cons of using renewable energy sources as well as the embodiment of the best ideas and effective solutions designed to contribute to building a green future for our country and the entire world community.

The huge potential of Kazakhstan in the development of this direction and the wide possibilities in regard with local integration of the most progressive experience in the field of renewable energy were repeatedly noted by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thus, in 2017, at the thirtieth plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council, Nursultan Nazarbayev announced a strategically significant objective - the share of alternative energy in the country's energy balance should increase to 50% by 2050.

The project also solves the strategic task of attracting international developers, investors and technology suppliers in the field of renewable energy sources as well as leading experts from around the world to communicate and exchange experience in Kazakhstan.

The Summit is organized by the Association of Renewable Energy of Kazakhstan, a non-profit organization uniting companies interested in developing a green economy. The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy is a co-organizer of the Summit.

The event will be held as part of the Kazakhstan Energy Week 2019 project (KEW-2019) which is implemented by the KAZENERGY Association with the support of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Details are available at www.kazenergyforum.com