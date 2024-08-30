Renewed Constitution has great influence on development of Kazakhstan, Secretary of State

The renewed Constitution had a great influence on the development of Kazakhstan, State Counsellor Yerlan Karin said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Today Kazakhstan marks Constitution Day. Significant amendments were inserted to the basic law in 2022. Based on the principles of justice the amendments ensured extending of the rights and freedoms of citizens, taking into account the interests of the entire society. The key innovations of the constitutional reform were the provisions of a single presidential seven-year tenure and empowerment of the Parliament. A new institution has been created - the Constitutional Court and the mechanisms for the protection of human rights have been significantly strengthened, the post on his Telegram official account reads.

He stressed the renewed Constitution greatly influenced the development of Kazakhstan for the past two years.