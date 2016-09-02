Renewed expositions, autumn quest at Belarus' Art Museum in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - One of the long-awaited cultural events on the first autumn days is the traditional campaign September Night at the National Art Museum. The museum will open its doors on 10 September inviting Minsk residents and guests to see its renewed expositions and take part in a number of events, BelTA learnt from the museum.

The new September Night program will offer a wide variety of events, including a music platform next to the museum entrance. This so-called calling card of the festival will get even ordinary passers-by involved. Museum visitors will be invited to film shows and lectures that drew sold-out crowds throughout the summer. Excursions around the halls of the Belarusian art of the 20th-21st centuries also promise to be entertaining.

The draw of the campaign will be the opening of an exhibition, entitled as Tenement of Mercy, from the funds of the State Hermitage. The exhibition will feature artifacts of the 12th-13th centuries. Modern art connoisseurs will have an opportunity to meet with well-known Belarusian sculptor and graphic artist Alexander Shappo. During his personal exhibition Suite No.45 the artist will create drawings from for all comers. The exhibition titled Replica of Beauty will give an opportunity to the visitors of the National Art Museum of Belarus to get acquainted with world-known masterpieces.



The September Night program will also offer a special autumn quest, poems from talented young poets, dance and theater plays, and also children's playgrounds, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.