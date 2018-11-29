Renowned Kazakh historian mulls over steppe’s values, ancient cultures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Viktor Zaibert, Director of the Archeology and Steppe Civilizations Research Institute of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, revealed main values of the steppe and ancient cultures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The steppe system of life gave lots and lots of novelties to the world. The steppe was not just a corridor [connecting countries], as it was written in the 18th and 20th centuries, but gave birth to novelties, spreading them across Eurasia. This is the great purpose of our steppe and ancient cultures," said Viktor Zaibert during a roundtable discussing the Head of State's Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".

Zaibert maintains that "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" continues all the previous state programs initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The President, on the one hand, highlighted the achievements of our science and the development of society, and, on the other hand, outlined the prospects of philosophical reflection on the future of our country," he concluded summed up.