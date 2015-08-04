Renowned Kazakhstani pediatric surgeon dies in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakhstani pediatric surgeon Amangeldy Duisekeyev has passed away in Almaty today at the age of 72.

Born in 1942, Mr. Duisekeyev was native of Kyzylorda region. He is survived by his spouse and two children. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Duisekeyev worked at the Almaty healthcare office, the republican children's hospital, the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, served as deputy minister of healthcare and Majilis deputy. He penned 38 research articles that were published in Kazakhstani mass media. Staff of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.