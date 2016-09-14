Renowned organists from eight countries to give concerts in Belarus

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - Renowned organists from eight countries will give a series of concerts in Grodno from 20 September to 24 November, BelTA learned from Grodno State Music College.

The Belarusian city will host eminent organists from Poland, Russia, Belarus, the United States, Israel, Germany, Japan and Italy. The list of participants features winner of international contests Jozef Kotowicz (Bialystok, Poland), one of the best contemporary German performers of organ music Johannes Geffert, and famous Italian master of organ improvisation Eugenio Maria Fagiani. Solo concerts are scheduled for 20 and 29 September. Another four concerts will be held on 6, 13, 20, and 27 October followed by another four on 3, 10, 17 and 24 November.



The international festival Europe's Pipe Organs Play in Grodno will be held for the third time. The first two editions in 2014 and 2015 were greatly appreciated by the audience. The organists come to Belarus to play Magnus Silesia Royal, a pipe organ that is one of a kind not only in Belarus, but in the entire Commonwealth of Independent States.



State-of-the-art technologies and the latest advancements in sound engineering and computer science were used to build the pipe organ that reproduces the original sound of several European organs. Magnus Silesio Royal is a complete virtual copy of the pipe organs in Italy's Brescia (around 1600), Czechia's Prague (1673), Germany's Zwolle (1721), Poland's Rzeszow (1732-1737), and a number of other instruments in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.