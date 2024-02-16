Rental prices surge in Kazakhstan

Rental prices in Kazakhstan surged by 4.3% in 2024 compared to January 2022, says Advisor to President of the Association of Real Estate Professionals Nina Lukyanenko, Kazinform News agency reports.

According to her, no sharp changes are expected. The prices will change depending on general economic indicators and inflation level. Housing demand remains stable. Standard surges of prices for affordable housing rent will be observed in August-September, as usual, said Nina Lukyanenko.

The expert added that the price is formed based on effective demand and supply.

Last month, housing market recorded 37,713 deals, while in December 2023, their number was 37,818.

In general, prices for primary housing increased by 2.9% within a year, while secondary housing prices declined by 4.4%.