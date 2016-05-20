Rep of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to visit Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif met with Marwan Al Marzouqi, Manager for Strategic Enterprise Development at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a multi-specialty hospital located in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Al Marzouqi is expected to visit Astana on May 29-30 as part of the UAE delegation that will participate in the 6th joint session of the Kazakhstan-UAE intergovernmental commission for commercial and economic cooperation.

The Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was open to public since May 2015. It has three diagnostic and treatment levels and 13 floors of critical and acute impatient units.