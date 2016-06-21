EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Repair works at Kashagan oilfield in full swing - minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Repair works at Kashagan oilfield are in full swing, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev declared at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.

    "The repair works at the oilfield are 83% complete," Minister Bozumbayev told Prime Minister of Kazakhstan during the session.

    In his words, if Kazakhstan launches the oilfield in October, its oil production will increase up to 70,5 million tons.

    Prime Minister Massimov is expected to pay a visit to Kashagan oilfield in order to inspect the situation.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Government News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!