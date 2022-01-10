EN
    12:09, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Repairs carried out at airport in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Repairs are being carried out at the airport in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the international airport, the works are ongoing to repair the airport and evaluate the cost of damages caused by the terrorists.

    The airport temporarily halts its operation, the press service added.

    Notably, earlier it was reported that the airport was freed from the terrorists as a result of the anti-terrorist special operation in Almaty city.


