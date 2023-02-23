EN
    08:07, 23 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Repeated shocks recorded in Tajikistan

    Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded the second earthquake today 636 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

    The quake was recorded at 07:35:54 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class is 11.8. the 5.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km. No tremors were felt.

    As earlier reported, the 7.0 magnitude jolted Tajikistan, tremors were felt in Almaty.


    Photo:ekonomigundemi.com.tr
    Tajikistan Earthquake Kazakhstan Almaty
