Replacement of pipes at Kazakh Kashagan field on schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The replacement of pipes at Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field is on schedule, said the message from the country's Energy Ministry.

"The package of measures on replacing the pipelines between the islands, the Bolashak ground complex and the marine complex are taken on schedule," said the message released after the visit of Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to the field.

The representatives of Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry, the project operator North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) and local authorities visited the 'D' and 'A' islands and ЕРС2, ЕРС3, ЕРС4 satellite islands of Kashagan field.

The NCOC has said that it is planned to resume the production at Kashagan field in late 2016, according to the ministry.

Kashagan is a large oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the north of the Caspian Sea.

The geological reserves of Kashagan are estimated at 4.8 billion tons of oil. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels; some 10 billion out of them are recoverable reserves. There are large natural gas reserves at the Kashagan field - over one trillion cubic meters.

The production at the Kashagan field started in September 2013, but in October, it was suspended after a gas leak in one of the main pipelines, trend.az reports.