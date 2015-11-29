Report: Russian athletes to participate in events in Turkey, with extra security

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Russian athletes will participate in tournaments organised in Turkey, with maximum security ensured, RIA news agency cited sports minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Sunday.

Russia introduced a raft of punitive economic sanctions against Turkey on Saturday after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane earlier in the week.

Mutko said that the measures that Russia is taking against Turkey will not impact the calendar of international sports federations.

Source: Today’s Zaman