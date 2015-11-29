EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:45, 29 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Report: Russian athletes to participate in events in Turkey, with extra security

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Russian athletes will participate in tournaments organised in Turkey, with maximum security ensured, RIA news agency cited sports minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Sunday.

    Russia introduced a raft of punitive economic sanctions against Turkey on Saturday after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane earlier in the week.

    Mutko said that the measures that Russia is taking against Turkey will not impact the calendar of international sports federations.

    Source: Today’s Zaman

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!