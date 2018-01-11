Reporters demonstrate professionalism amid blizzard in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Karin, Head of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan, has posted a video on Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"My colleagues are real professionals. You may watch the way the news reporters of Qazaqstan TV Channel worked today amid blizzardy conditions in Astana!", Yerlan Karin wrote to describe the video.

Recall that today monster blizzard was raging in the Kazakh capital Astana since early morning. Moreover, to ensure flight safety in terms of weather conditions, the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport shut down operations until 13:00 p.m. Astana time. However,the shutdown time was extended twice, and the airport resumed operations at 17:00 p.m. only.